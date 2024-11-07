SUPPLIERASSURANCE partners with AIAG to enhance supply chain transparency and due diligence as part of the new Forced Labor Due Diligence Program

SUPPLIERASSURANCE announces an enhanced partnership with the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) to strengthen supply chain transparency and compliance as part of AIAG’s newly launched Forced Labor Due Diligence Program. In collaboration with leading OEMs, including Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis, and Toyota, this program equips the automotive industry, OEMs, and suppliers with SUPPLIERASSURANCE’s supply chain risk management platform to simplify compliance with forced labor legislation and enhance supply chain resilience.

Addressing forced labor risks with a unified industry approach

With a growing commitment to eliminating forced labor and complying with emerging legislation, including the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), the EU Battery Regulation, and the EU Deforestation Regulation, the automotive industry is advancing its due diligence and compliance practices across global supply chains. Building on the existing alignment between SUPPLIERASSURANCE and AIAG, this enhanced partnership offers a unified approach to meet evolving regulatory demands.

The AIAG program: Unified industry standards endorsed by participating OEMs

AIAG is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing standards and best practices for the global automotive sector, aiming to drive down cost and complexity in supply chains. AIAG’s Forced Labor Due Diligence Program, developed in collaboration with participating OEMs, including Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis, and Toyota, represents a unified industry response to the growing need for transparency and ethical accountability in global supply chains.

Through this partnership, SUPPLIERASSURANCE equips AIAG members and their global supplier networks with advanced risk management solutions, streamlining supply chain traceability and due diligence to support ethical practices, legislative compliance, and enhanced resilience. SUPPLIERASSURANCE delivers the traceability and reporting capabilities essential for sustainable supply chain management as one of four AIAG service providers in the program.

The program also recognizes the value of Kharon, recommending its forced labor risk intelligence across all providers. Seamlessly integrated with SUPPLIERASSURANCE, Kharon’s insights offer best-in-class intelligence aligned with UFLPA requirements, supporting a robust, compliant approach to forced labor risk management.

Matt Pohlman, CEO of AIAG, stated, “By fostering partnerships that integrate advanced technology and industry best practices, we aim to set a new standard for transparency and due diligence in the automotive sector. SUPPLIERASSURANCE brings the proven expertise and comprehensive risk management solutions necessary to support our members in achieving ethical, resilient supply chains. This initiative reinforces our shared vision of ethical business practices and human rights protection throughout the supply chain.”

“Enhancing our partnership with AIAG represents a significant opportunity to drive meaningful change in the automotive sector,” said Charles Morrison, CEO of SUPPLIERASSURANCE. “We are proud to be selected as one of four service providers in AIAG’s Forced Labor Due Diligence Program, collaborating as a unified industry alongside major OEMs including Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis, and Toyota. SUPPLIERASSURANCE provides a robust, evidence-based solution for forced labor compliance, empowering organizations with a defensible foundation for due diligence and demonstrable compliance in an era of increasingly stringent regulatory demands.”

Building resilience and compliance across global supply chains

SUPPLIERASSURANCE delivers comprehensive supply chain assurance through supplier-led mapping, advanced AI, trusted risk surveillance, and a proven due diligence workflow. Building on its partnership with Kharon, announced in August 2024, SUPPLIERASSURANCE integrates specialized risk intelligence to effectively address forced labor risks in global supply chains. As the leading supply chain risk management platform aligned with OECD and UFLPA standards, SUPPLIERASSURANCE enables automotive organizations to build resilient, compliant supply chains with a defensible foundation for regulatory compliance, trusted by leading OEMs worldwide.

Discover how SUPPLIERASSURANCE and AIAG are enhancing supply chain resilience in the automotive industry: www.supplierassurance.com/flhr

SUPPLIERASSURANCE is a leader in supply chain risk management, providing global organizations with the tools they need to map, monitor, and mitigate risks across every supply chain tier. Trusted by global automotive OEMs and used across 129,000+ supplier locations, our solutions combine innovation with proven expertise to protect and enhance global supply chains.

www.supplierassurance.com

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 41 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now the largest global association, we’re comprised of more than 4,800 companies in over 70 countries.

www.AIAG.com