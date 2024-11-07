HOMEOPATHY BRINGS A HAPPY ENDING TO STEPHANIE’S STORY

Stephanie developed asthma in childhood and it became very severe, especially at night when her coughing would often keep her family awake.

Even though she was prescribed an oral steroid, dampness and dust still aggravated her asthma. In addition, every cold led to a chest infection, which resulted in multiple courses of antibiotics. It was very debilitating and had a detrimental effect on her life.

In addition to this, she was also suffering badly with psoriasis. It was mainly on her scalp which would get scaly and be covered in sores, which was a source of embarrassment.

Daily use of a medicated shampoo did nothing to help and this started to affect her confidence.

She was prescribed topical steroid medication for her skin, but this had little effect. As time went on her psoriasis spread to her hips.

By the time she reached her thirties, both conditions had become chronic and despite using steroids for many years. This had a negative impact on her physical and emotional health.

With no previous experience of using complementary medicine, she consulted a homeopath Dr Marliese Symons as she did not want to spend the rest of her life on medication, which had had little or no effect.

In 1996 she commenced the first of ten appointments with Dr Symons. These consultations were in-depth about both of her conditions and possible triggers.

Dr Symons prescribed Lycopodium in various dosages and gradually her symptoms began to disappear. Because of this I was able to stop using the steroid inhaler and the topical steroids.

It was a completely miraculous cure and even more remarkable that the homeopathic remedies had no side effects.

Over twenty years later, her skin remains clear and with no further use of any other medication which has improved her quality of life.

Stephanie says “For me personally homeopathy has been transformational for my life”.

Notes for the Editors:

Stephanie (full name held at the request of the patient) and Dr Marliese Symons are both willing to speak directly to a Journalist to clarify if required.

