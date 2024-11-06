Movavi Video Converter Introduces AI Upscaling Feature, Enhancing Multimedia Conversion Capabilities

Since its release in 2004, Movavi Video Converter has become a well-regarded tool for converting video, audio, and image files across multiple formats.

Movavi released the latest Video Converter version on October 14, 2024. Before that, on October 14, 2021, the software received a major update that introduced a practical AI upscaling feature.

AI Upscaling

The AI upscaling in Movavi Video Converter uses deep learning algorithms that analyze the existing frames in a video and intelligently predict how to increase resolution without losing key details. It reduces the appearance of artifacts that are often associated with low-resolution files.

This feature allows users to improve older videos or images for modern devices that support higher resolutions, such as 4K or 8K displays.

Movavi Video Converter’s AI upscaling ups footage resolution by 2, 4 or even 8 times, resulting in a smoother image.

Video, Audio, and Photo Conversion

Movavi Video Converter is a powerful conversion tool that handles multiple media types and has the ready-made presets for devices.

It supports Video Conversion across a wide array of formats such as MP4, AVI, MKV, HEVC, WMV, and more.

It allows users to extract audio or convert between audio formats with its Audio Conversion tools. The software supports such audio formats as MP3, AAC, WAV, and more.

It provides options for Photo Conversion between popular formats such as JPEG, PNG, BMP, and TIFF.

It allows the conversion of video and audio with the optimal parameters of ready-made presets. Each preset contains a set of pre-defined settings related to the selected formats, devices, or codecs

SuperSpeed Conversion

Another standout feature of Movavi Video Converter is its SuperSpeed conversion mode.

SuperSpeed conversion allows for faster file processing without losing the original quality. This feature helps convert large video files quickly, such as full-length movies or high-definition videos.

With the SuperSpeed feature, users can convert files up to 79x faster than regular conversions.

Lossless Compression

Movavi Video Converter also offers lossless compression, a feature that allows users to reduce the size of their video or image files without compromising on quality.

Unlike other compression methods that reduce file size by permanently discarding some data from the original file, lossless compression preserves all the data, ensuring that the output file maintains the same level of quality as the original.

More About Movavi Video Converter

Movavi regularly updates their Video Converter, adding new features to keep up with technological advancements and user demands.

Movavi Video Converter is offered under a proprietary license. The software is provided under different purchase models, including a subscription-based license or a lifetime one.​

Movavi Video Converter aims to offer an intuitive and straightforward experience. Its interface and drag-and-drop functionality allow users to navigate through the software with minimal difficulty.

Video Converter is written in C++ and Python, which ensures the software’s excellent speed and performance.

Movavi Video Converter generally receives favorable scores from users. They tend to praise its ease of use, fast performance, and quality output.

https://www.movavi.com/