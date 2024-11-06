International Sustainable Forestry Coalition Welcomes New Member, France Valley

France Valley is an independent asset management company founded in 2013 which manages €4.5 billion in assets including forests in ten countries being France, Germany, Romania, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia and Lithuania.

Being one of the European leaders in Natural Capital investment, France Valley is notably the leading forestry asset manager in France, which itself represents the largest forestry transaction market in Europe (c. €2 billion in annual transactions out of €5 billion in Europe).

France Valley Chief Executive Officer, Arnaud Filhol, said, “Joining ISFC aligns with our longstanding commitment to sustainable forestry investment. We look forward to contributing to ISFC’s initiatives that support climate and biodiversity goals globally.”

Chair of the ISFC Dr. David Brand commented, “France Valley will be a key contributor to ISFC, bringing forestry investment experience across numerous European forestry markets. France Valley’s experience in the European forestry sector will strengthen ISFC’s representation in the region, whose influence is crucial to advancing global approaches to defining the natural capital asset class.”

International Sustainable Forestry Coalition

https://is-fc.com/

France Valley

https://www.france-valley.com/