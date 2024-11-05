An investigation has revealed that a British air force base has facilitated shipments of critical parts to Israel for use in the F-35 fighter jets, used in Gaza since the onset of the current conflict. These findings raise questions about the UK’s involvement in the escalating violence…

According to reports by Declassified UK and Irish news outlet The Ditch, the British government has sent several shipments of spare parts for Israel’s advanced F-35 fighter jets from RAF Marham in Norfolk. The investigation revealed that shipments have been facilitated by Lockheed Martin, a key player in the F-35 program. These components were flown to Tel Aviv, then directed to the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev desert, where Israel houses its F-35 squadron.

The continued shipment of parts has intensified concerns about Britain’s role in the Israel-Gaza conflict, especially as human rights groups report civilian casualties in Gaza linked to air strikes by Israeli F-35s.

“We’ve uncovered a direct link between the UK’s supply chain and Israel’s military efforts in Gaza, including evidence that F-35 jets have been involved in targeted bombings,” said John McAvoy, an investigative journalist at Declassified UK.

He noted that in one incident, F-35s struck an area designated as a “safe zone” by Israel itself, resulting in 90 deaths and numerous injuries.

The UK government has previously downplayed its arms exports to Israel, though newly uncovered airway bills and shipping documents tell a different story. Since October 7th, at least seven shipments have been confirmed.

This connection is now raising questions about the ethical implications of such exports, given their direct role in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

In a related development, The Ditch revealed that multiple flights from Ireland and other European countries have transported munitions to Israel. Although Irish law prohibits flights carrying munitions to conflict zones from transiting Irish airspace, the investigation found that several airlines have bypassed this regulation.

According to The Ditch, multiple airlines, including Israel’s national carrier El Al and Lufthansa, transported munitions without the required permissions, with some flights violating Irish airspace regulations for years.

The story has stirred debate within the UK and Ireland, where investigative outlets face challenges reaching mainstream audiences. The journalists behind the investigation hope their findings will spark broader media coverage and public debate on the role of Western governments in conflicts abroad.

The UK government has not yet commented on the investigation, but McAvoy and The Ditch continue to push for transparency and accountability.