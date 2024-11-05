Sekabet Unveil Lukas Podolski as Brand Ambassador

The former Bayern Munich and Germany striker joins Sekabet as its latest representative, taking his place alongside Sekabet’s already powerful roster of athletes and clubs from the elite of European football.

Widely regarded as one of the most powerful players of his generation with a rocket of a left foot, Podolski is an icon at both club and international level. A legend at 1. FC Köln where two stints sandwiched a successful Bundesliga & DFB-Pokal winning spell at Bayern Munich. Podolski also saw success outside of Germany.

He was crucial in returning Arsenal to glory after a 9 year wait with an FA Cup win in his second season, scoring 31 goals in his two and a half seasons with the London giants. Following that he moved to Internazionale before finding home in Turkey with Galatasaray where he saw success with back-to-back Turkish Super Cup wins and became immortalised by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over rivals Fenerbahce in the final of the 2016 Turkish Cup.

The international stage however was where Podolski’s biggest accolades came. He’s was the first player to make his debut for Germany while in the second division since 1975, and went on to become the fourth most capped and third highest goal scorer in history. Podolski was a the lynchpin of the team across seven major tournaments, helping Germany reach the 2006 and 2010 World Cup semi-finals. But his biggest accolade came in 2014 when Germany won the 2014 World Cup in memorable style against Argentina. His final tournament was Euro 2016 before retiring in 2017, where he scored the winning goal against England in his final ever appearance. Podolski is currently playing for top Ekstraklasa side Górnik Zabrze.

Brokered by Nick Hunter of P11 Group, the goal-scoring legend joins Sekabet’s already high profile roster which includes partnerships with Girona FC team. Fans can look forward to a host of exciting plans, including exclusive content, fan giveaways and VIP promotions.

Commenting on the partnership, Lukas Podolski said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Sekabet and joining their exciting team. I can’t wait to get started on all the exciting initiatives we have planned for fans over the coming years.”

Andreas Zimmerman, CEO, Sekabet, added: “With Lukas Podolski joining Sekabet, we are thrilled to welcome a true football legend to our family. His passion for the game and his impressive career aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier entertainment and experiences for our fans. We look forward to a successful partnership filled with exciting opportunities for our community.”