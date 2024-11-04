Global Call for Early Arthritis Intervention: Dr Mark Hawass of Arthritis VIP Highlights the Need for Action as Global Epidemic Looms

With over 500 million people worldwide currently suffering from arthritis and that figure projected to rise to over 700 million by 2050, Dr Hawass is urging individuals, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to prioritise early diagnosis and proactive treatment.

In the UK alone, arthritis already affects a significant portion of the population, with one in five people over the age of 40 experiencing symptoms. In Canada, where Dr Hawass is based, one in three people over 40 are battling the condition, and in the United States, that figure rises to one in two for those over 45. Without early intervention, 40% of people diagnosed with arthritis will face significant irreversible joint damage within 10 to 15 years of diagnosis, adding to the mounting strain on healthcare systems globally.

Dr Hawass, who developed his non-surgical, patient-centred VIP Biohacking Method after years of personal struggle with chronic pain following a debilitating car accident, is at the forefront of offering solutions that address the root causes of arthritis. Since founding Arthritis VIP in 2019, Dr Hawass and his team have successfully helped over 1,360 patients regain their quality of life by targeting the underlying causes of arthritis rather than merely treating its symptoms.

“The data is clear, and the message is urgent,” said Dr Hawass. “We must act now to prevent arthritis from becoming a global health catastrophe. Too many people are suffering needlessly because they don’t realise there are effective treatments available that can stop the progression of arthritis in its early stages. With early diagnosis and the right interventions, we can dramatically improve outcomes for millions of people.”

According to the latest figures, arthritis can begin as early as age 35-40 and, if left untreated, progresses through four stages, each becoming increasingly costly and debilitating. In its early stages, arthritis may cost a patient up to $2,500 a year, but by Stage 4, severe arthritis can lead to annual treatment costs on an average of $50,000. Beyond the financial burden, the physical impact on patients’ quality of life is profound, with many facing surgery, reduced mobility, and lifelong pain management.

Dr Hawass’s VIP Biohacking Method, which recently earned him prestigious accolades such as the Global Recognition Award and the Innovation Award from Big Business Events, has been widely praised for its holistic approach. The method combines advanced regenerative techniques and functional medicine with a personalised treatment plan designed to provide long-term relief without the need for surgery. Arthritis VIP also offers same-day appointments and guarantees a maximum two-hour response time, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most.

“Our priority is always the patient,” Dr Hawass explained. “By treating the whole person and focusing on the root causes of arthritis, we’ve been able to help people who thought they’d be living with pain forever. Our aim is to empower our patients with the tools and knowledge to take control of their health, and we track their progress for two years to make sure they’re seeing real, lasting results.”

World Arthritis Day 2024’s theme, “Informed Choices, Better Outcomes,” aligns perfectly with Dr Hawass’s call for early intervention and patient empowerment. As the global population ages, the number of arthritis sufferers will continue to rise, making it critical for individuals to be proactive about their health and seek early treatment options.

Dr Hawass emphasised that with arthritis cases increasing worldwide, the time for action is now. “This is not a future problem—it’s happening now, and it will only get worse if we don’t take steps to address it. World Arthritis Day is an important moment to raise awareness, but the work can’t stop there. We need to continue pushing for better education, early diagnosis, and innovative treatments that will help people live pain-free lives.”

Under Dr Hawass’s leadership, Arthritis VIP continues to innovate and expand its reach, helping more people across Canada and beyond break free from chronic pain and improve their quality of life. With the VIP Biohacking Method now recognised internationally, Dr Hawass is determined to make a global impact and offer hope to those suffering from arthritis worldwide.