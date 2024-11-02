Zion Christian Mission Center Holds 115th Graduation Ceremony… “Proud to Master Revelation”

Following the cancellation from Gyeonggi Tourism Corporation on the day of the event, the ceremony was held with international graduates and religious figures invited from both domestic and abroad.

Body: The Zion Christian Mission Center of Shincheonji Church of Jesus conducted the “115th Graduation Ceremony of 111,000 Union Graduates” at Shincheonji Cheongju Church on the 30th. The number of graduates totaled 111,628. Following the cancellation from Gyeonggi Tourism Corporation on the day of the event, the ceremony was held with international graduates and religious figures invited from both domestic and abroad.

During his sermon at the ceremony, General Chairman Lee Man-hee stated, “Shincheonji Church of Jesus has mastered the entire Bible, including the Book of Revelation. How proud and wonderful is this!” He emphasized the importance of not condemning or persecuting each other but instead cooperating and helping each other to make our country truly shine.

This graduating class is the largest in the history of any single denomination and marks the fourth consecutive time exceeding 100,000. Over 10,000 international graduates and around 1,000 religious figures attended the graduation. The graduating class also included 3,377 pastors, with another 6,203 pastors currently enrolled at the Zion Christian Mission Center.

Chairman Lee congratulated the graduates, saying, “The Bible states that the tree of life bears twelve kinds of fruit every month. You are the embodiment of that. Therefore, this graduation is an incredibly meaningful event.” He also expressed gratitude toward the church where he grew up, noting, “Because of that church, I received the Word and grace.” He emphasized the freedom of choosing one’s church while underscoring the importance of sharing knowledge of the Word with those who do not know it, so they can learn and grow together. He concluded with a call for graduates to share the teachings they have learned freely, expressing that this is fundamental to their faith and a way to show gratitude. “Let us not speak ill or curse others. Even if we face persecution, let us continue to do good.”

After the award of diplomas, a representative graduate, Kang, who has served for 25 years in the Presbyterian Church of Korea and continues to run a church, shared his reflections. He remarked, “I realized I needed to understand better, and just three days into my studies at the Zion Christian Mission Center, I became deeply immersed in the truth of the Word and immediately began preaching it in worship. The joy on the faces of the congregation as they listened to my sermons filled me with deep grace and inspiration.”