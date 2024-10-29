New Book “Money Within Us: How Our Thoughts and Feelings Define Financial Success” Unveils Revolutionary Approach to Wealth Creation

This transformative book goes beyond traditional financial advice, offering readers an in-depth exploration of how their internal worlds directly shape their external wealth.

“Money Within Us” is not your typical finance book. Instead of solely focusing on savings, investments, or budgeting, Ruban highlights the psychological and emotional barriers that often prevent people from achieving true wealth.

Drawing on years of research in self-development and financial psychology, she unpacks how limiting beliefs, unconscious habits, and emotional triggers impact our financial lives. By gaining awareness of these influences and learning to transform them, readers can fundamentally reshape their approach to money and unlock greater financial freedom and abundance.

Ruban writes, “Our relationship with money is ultimately a reflection of our relationship with ourselves. If we want to achieve financial success, we must start by examining and transforming our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions.”

The book covers a wide range of practical and reflective topics, including:

The role of self-awareness in wealth creation

How subconscious beliefs shape financial outcomes

Strategies for shifting from scarcity to abundance

Practical exercises to develop a money-positive mindset

With accessible language and actionable steps, “Money Within Us” is designed for anyone seeking to deepen their financial awareness, regardless of income or background.

Available now in paperback, eBook formats, Money Within Us is poised to be an essential guide for anyone looking to bridge the gap between inner beliefs and outer financial success.

https://www.amazon.com/author/svitlana.ruban

Svitlana Ruban is a seasoned financial expert, coach, and certified Master in Transvedic Psychology with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. With a unique approach that blends financial insights and emotional awareness, Svitlana has become a trusted guide for clients seeking not only financial stability but also personal growth. Her work focuses on helping individuals identify and transform the hidden beliefs and emotional blocks that impact their financial choices and personal satisfaction.

Drawing from her extensive background and training in Transvedic Psychology, Svitlana empowers her clients to achieve clarity, heal from past traumas, and make confident, goal-oriented decisions in both their finances and their lives. Through her coaching and writing, she offers transformative strategies for anyone seeking to live with purpose, financial independence, and emotional wellness. Svitlana’s latest book, The World You Create: A Guide to Happiness and Wealth through Mindset, provides a roadmap to align your mindset with your aspirations, revealing the power each person has to shape their own path to happiness and prosperity.