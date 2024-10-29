Call Dad AC & Heating Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List

The Inc. 5000 list is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, showcasing entrepreneurial success and leadership across a variety of industries. Call Dad’s continued presence on the list underscores its dedication to providing top-tier HVAC solutions, especially during peak service times when customers need reliability the most.

“We are honored to be named among the Inc. 5000 for the third year running,” said Matt Pozda, CEO of Call Dad Air Conditioning and Heating. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work, the trust our clients place in us, and our commitment to delivering comfort to homes throughout the Carolinas. We remain focused on growing our brand and continuing to be the go-to HVAC partner for families in the region.”

Driving Comfort and Innovation

Since its founding, Call Dad has been dedicated to offering unparalleled HVAC services, including emergency repairs, installations, and maintenance. With its unique focus on availability, the company ensures that homeowners never have to wait for service—even during weekends and after standard business hours.

Call Dad makes it incredibly easy for customers to book services online through its user-friendly website. Whether scheduling a routine maintenance check, requesting an emergency repair or an estimate for a new HVAC system, homeowners can secure appointments in just a few clicks. This streamlined booking process ensures that customers can quickly get the help they need, with full transparency regarding service availability and timing. This transparency has further strengthened its local presence and enhanced service delivery.

A Growing Presence in the Carolinas

Call Dad’s impact is felt across both North and South Carolina, with eight operational locations and plans for further expansion. Each location is staffed by a local team of experts who pride themselves on offering personalized service tailored to the specific needs of the area they serve. These markets include: Call Dad Air Conditioning and Heating is proud to serve eight key markets across North and South Carolina, providing local expertise and tailored HVAC solutions in each region:

Asheville, NC – Bringing expertise in HVAC services to the Mountain region, ensuring comfort even in cooler climates.

Charlotte, NC – Providing comfort to the Queen City and surrounding areas.

Charleston, SC – Offering expert HVAC services to the Lowcountry.

Columbia, SC – Providing heating and cooling solutions in the heart of South Carolina.

Greensboro, NC – Serving the Piedmont Triad with a focus on fast, efficient, and friendly HVAC services.

Greenville, SC – Delivering dependable service to the Upstate region with a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Hickory, NC – Providing dedicated HVAC solutions to the Catawba Valley region, ensuring comfort and reliability.

Raleigh-Durham, NC – Extending service across the Research Triangle with a focus on cutting-edge HVAC technology.

Winston-Salem, NC – Proudly delivering reliable service across the Triad.

CALL DAD, a company specializing in high-quality repair of residential air conditioning and heating systems, is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. With expert technicians, customer service and top tier products CALL DAD AC & Heating is the Carolina’s #1 HVAC company and the people’s choice for HVAC repair. CALL DAD currently serves eight markets across North Carolina (Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Hickory, Raleigh, & Winston-Salem) and South Carolina (Charleston & Columbia).

https://www.calldad.com