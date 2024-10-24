Iconic Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa wins two Michelin Keys

While the Michelin Star recognises the most outstanding restaurants in the world, the Michelin Key does the very same for outstanding hotels. Following their recent launch of this new distinction, Michelin soon awarded no less than two keys – denoting an exceptional stay – to just one hotel in the city of Bath: The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa.

This prestigious award is given to those hotels that excel not only in service and personality, but also in design and architecture. It accompanies a new chapter in the hotel’s prestigious 250-year history as it emerges with a fresh and unfailingly luxurious new look and feel. Made up of two Grade I listed townhouses set in the centre of the most iconic crescent in the world, the hotel recently appointed Woodhouse and Law to transform the bedrooms, suites, lobby, drawing room and former library of the landmark building.

An award-winning local interior and garden design company with a specialism in modernising listed and period property in the city, Woodhouse and Law’s signature style – luxurious, playful, yet understated – is instantly recognisable in the schemes, which feel vibrant and contemporary. A wealth of experience across the high-end residential sector can be seen in the beauty of the spaces, at once inviting and warm, imbued with new energy, while retaining the integrity and elegance of the original architectural features.

The award accompanies a recent flurry of accolades for the hotel and design studio alike. In light of the recent work undertaken at the hotel, Woodhouse and Law was recently shortlisted for Best Hotel Design of the Year at this year’s Independent Hotel Show at London Olympia. This year also saw the hotel named as one of The Times’ prestigious Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2024, as well as being shortlisted at The Boutique Hotelier Awards and The World Travel Awards.

https://www.royalcrescent.co.uk