Technology heavyweights Aerogility and Robbins-Gioia collaborate to optimize US defense fleet modifications and maintenance management

Two of the aviation sector’s leading software companies, Aerogility Inc and Robbins-Gioia LLC, are announcing their collaboration to create a pioneering fleet modification and maintenance management solution.

The partnership brings together Aerogility’s expertise in predictive AI forecasting and planning for global aerospace, airlines, and defense businesses with Robbin-Gioia’s innovative process engineering, systems modernization, and enterprise optimization solutions for fleet depots in the US and around the world.

These two organizations have collaborated to create an innovative AI solution which will deliver better execution over a fleet’s lifecycle, increase operational efficiency, and improve both near- and long-term decision-making opportunities. By minimizing downtime and enhancing resource efficiency, defense fleet managers can complete modification and overhaul programs within budget and with maximum aircraft availability.

Gary Vickers, CEO, Aerogility says: “Defense fleets face mission-critical challenges daily and a streamlined execution of modification and overhaul programs is crucial to their success. With many aging fleets worldwide, optimizing the required maintenance and modifications within a set budget and timeframe can be a challenge. However, by leveraging Robbin-Gioia’s MRO experience with Aerogility’s proven AI models, we can achieve maximum aircraft availability for defense organizations.”

Giovanni Tuck, Lt Gen (Ret), CEO, Robbins-Gioia comments: “Robbin-Gioia’s speciality has always been in optimizing and accelerating productivity in depots, shipyards, and plants by using critical path and critical chain algorithms to improve resource management and increase flexibility in work schedules—all with an eye on quality.”

“By adding an enterprise digital twin of a fleet – made possible by Aerogility’s holistic AI models and what-if scenario capabilities – decision making is made clearer through realistic and trusted simulations of asset availability, sustainment, and costs over the whole fleet’s lifecycle, resulting in optimally balanced plans.”

Aerogility delivers ground-breaking model-based AI solutions for leading global organisations. Aerogility’s powerful sector-specific AI models allow companies to simulate real-word scenarios to generate safe and trusted insights for forecasting, planning and decision making. Aerogility help companies achieve optimised asset performance, operational efficiency, and improved strategic outcomes in today’s complex, dynamic business environment. www.aerogility.com

About Robbins-Gioia – Founded in 1980, Robbins-Gioia specialized in program management services for the federal government. Today, they are the market leader in providing unique systems modernization and enterprise solutions focused on enhancing capabilities and improving performance and readiness for the federal government and industry. They deliver purpose-built solutions to diverse challenges in business and government through managed services, management consulting and software tools including JFAST (Jaguar® Family of Advanced Scheduling Tools), Robbins-Gioia’s premier suite of software tools for planning, analysis, and management of complex, mission-critical activities for defense and commercial organizations. In 2019, Robbins-Gioia became a member of the Acorn portfolio.

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.