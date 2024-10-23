El Gouna Film Festival Shines in its 7th Edition with Global Cinema Highlights, 77 films and Over 20 International Stars

This year’s opening ceremony will be an exciting and glamorous event that brings together some of the biggest names in global cinema, cultural exchange, and artistic expression. Since its launch, GFF has firmly established itself as one of the most significant film festivals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, attracting acclaimed filmmakers, global talents, and industry professionals worldwide.

In just seven years, GFF has established itself as a premier platform for international cinema, celebrated for its diverse blend of artistic and humanitarian films that transcend borders. This year, GFF proudly presents three world premieres, including the highly anticipated MENA debut of Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door. This 2024 drama, marking Almodóvar’s first English-language film, starring Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Alessandro Nivola.

This year’s edition will showcase 77 feature and short films from 32 countries, featuring a wide-ranging program of international and regional films. As part of its mission, GFF aspires to be more than just a film festival—it serves as a platform for humanity, using the power of art to communicate universal messages. Through cinema, GFF seeks to inspire dialogue, foster empathy, and promote peace in a world increasingly divided by conflict. The festival will engage audiences in meaningful conversations and promote a sense of shared humanity.

“Reaching our 7th edition is a testament to the prestigious stature GFF has achieved as a beacon of cinematic excellence. Launched with international standards, the festival has become a vital platform in the cultural landscape and a pillar for supporting the film industry in Egypt and across the Arab world,” remarked Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Festival’s Founder and Chairman of Orascom Investment Holding. “Each year, we gather with renewed energy and hope, especially amid the ongoing global conflicts. As part of GFF’s social responsibility, we continue to champion our theme, ‘Cinema for Humanity,’ to raise awareness about humanitarian issues, showcasing how cinema can elevate and improve lives, even in the most tragic circumstances.”

Samih Sawiris, Founder of the coastal town of El-Gouna and Chairman of the festival’s board, remarked on the festival, “the festival has given a cultural dimension to El Gouna, making it a well-known cultural and tourist destination worldwide” Expressing his gratitude to all the sponsors and partners who have contributed to the festival’s continuity he noted, “After reaching the seventh edition of the festival, I would like to thank all the sponsors and partners who have contributed to the festival’s continuity and its goals of supporting the film industry.” He went on to add that “the festival, throughout its various editions, has not overlooked its role in environmental sustainability, having established the ‘Green Gouna Star’ award, which is given to films that address environmental issues in light of the challenges posed by global warming and climate change.” Articulating his desire to celebrate the festival’s ongoing success decades from now.

Amr Mansi, the Executive Director of El Gouna Film Festival, expressed his excitement about the upcoming edition: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome such a diverse range of talent and films to this year’s festival. The presence of world-class filmmakers and artists underscores the global stature that GFF has attained and reinforces our commitment to showcasing exceptional talent. Through this festival, we continue to bridge cultures and inspire creative conversations across borders.”

As El Gouna Film Festival draws closer, El Gouna is preparing to host a week-long celebration of films, art, and cultural exchange. The 7th edition of the El Gouna Film Festival will take place from October 24 to November 1, 2024, in El Gouna, Egypt, offering an unforgettable experience for film lovers and industry professionals alike.

El-Gouna Film Festival (GFF) is one of the premier cultural events in the MENA region. It is dedicated to showcasing a diverse array of films from around the world, with a thoughtful emphasis on Arab cinema. The festival aims to engage a passionate and knowledgeable audience while fostering dialogue and understanding between cultures through the universal language of filmmaking. A key objective of GFF is to connect filmmakers from the Arab world with their international peers, promoting collaboration and cultural exchange.