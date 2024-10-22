Aura and AVANT partner to propel Trusted Advisors and IT decision-makers ahead with next generation technologies

AVANT and Aura’s shared commitment to simplifying solutions and ensuring seamless integration of next generation technologies makes this a strong partnership. The move further empowers AVANT’s elite ecosystem of Trusted Advisors to provide IT decision-makers with best of breed communication solutions, advice, and support, ensuring they remain ahead of the rapid pace of change within technology and the industry.

“Our partnership with AVANT bares many synergies and presents a significant opportunity for us to enhance Trusted Advisors’ technology offerings to the next level,” stated Tony Parish, Aura CEO. “In collaboration with AVANT, we’re looking forward to realising our shared goal of delivering seamless integration of next generation technologies for customers in the simplest way possible.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Aura into the AVANT vendor portfolio,” said Andy Bird, AVANT VP of CX. “Our Trusted Advisor community are always seeking new ways to broaden what is available to customers as they adapt to the constantly changing technology landscape. We’re confident that Aura will play an exciting role in helping them to achieve that.”

With Aura’s longevity in the customer experience space spanning more than 30 years, across 145 countries, it is expertly placed to provide a powerful level of support and collaboration to AVANT Trusted Advisors working to meet customer demand and thrive in this crowded, competitive marketplace.

Aura is a global communications service provider. With roots in Avaya and more than 30 years’ experience deploying and supporting multi-vendor communications solutions globally, it is a leading provider in the industry. Aura’s unique approach to communications management delivers one contract, one point of contact, one SLA and one invoice to its partners, to bring simplicity and easy to day-to-day communications management. For more information, please visit https://weareaura.com/.

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments and the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit https://www.goavant.net.