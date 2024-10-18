Expedition Zero to announce plans for UAE operating base during Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

Expedition Zero who are building the world’s first net zero adventure yachts will be presenting at the Abu Dhabi International Boat with exciting news.

The company is using a revolutionary new build material for their yachts, coupled with latest in regenerative fossil-free power systems, giving them an expected 90% reduction in environmental footprint, with impressive offshore sailing capabilities.

Following their prestigious “Smart Yachting” award in Dubai earlier this year, Expedition Zero has attracted the attention of global investors, with discussions now underway across various regions. The company is actively exploring opportunities to establish yacht-building and operational hubs worldwide.

Expedition Zero CEO and co-Founder, Andrew Cowen said “We see huge potential to build and operate our yachts globally and we intend to use the UAE as an operating base – it’s forward thinking, innovative and with excellent access to the skills that a cutting-edge marine technology business like ours needs. The opportunity to develop sustainable sailing in the region is also fantastic and we’re hoping to announce potential partners and a short-list of locations in the UAE at the Abu Dhabi International boat show.

“Having met with potential investors globally, we are impressed by the pro-business culture that the UAE promotes thanks to the vision of the Ruling Families in the UAE and their desire to create a culture of excellence and innovation.”

Expedition Zero is on a mission to redefine adventure sailing by creating the world’s first fleet of net-zero expedition yachts. Built from sustainable, recyclable materials and powered entirely by renewable energy, these vessels will be designed for commercial use and extreme environments, offering high performance with minimal environmental impact. With a focus on sustainability and circular economy principles, Expedition Zero’s fleet represents the future of sustainable ocean exploration. The first yacht is set to launch in 2025.

https://www.expeditionzero.co.uk/