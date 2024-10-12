United Nations Report Condemns Israeli ‘Extermination’ in Gaza, Alleges War Crimes and Humanitarian Violations

A new report by the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has accused Israel of carrying out a deliberate campaign to dismantle Gaza’s healthcare system, describing the actions as constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity, specifically extermination. This devastating assessment comes after months of escalating violence and humanitarian crises in Gaza, leading to the destruction of medical facilities and mass casualties.

According to the report, which draws on data from the World Health Organization, between October 7, 2023, and July 30, 2024, Israeli forces launched nearly 500 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza, killing 747 people and injuring close to 1,000. The widespread and systematic nature of the attacks targeted 110 healthcare facilities, leaving 78% of them either destroyed or severely compromised.

The commission highlights the use of military force in 78% of the attacks, with obstruction of access and militarized operations also playing a significant role. These assaults intensified as Israeli forces shifted their focus from the north of Gaza in late 2023 to the center and south in 2024, involving airstrikes that caused severe damage and casualties.

The report emphasizes the deliberate surrounding and besieging of hospitals, where essential medical supplies, including fuel and life-saving equipment, were blocked from entering, while patients and medical personnel were prevented from leaving. In some cases, evacuations were ordered but could not be conducted safely, leading to further loss of life.

Among the victims were over 500 medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, with many being detained or killed in the line of duty. The Palestine Red Crescent also reported the deaths of 19 staff members, while others were subjected to detention. The commission cites testimonies from healthcare workers who believed they were intentionally targeted during the conflict.

As of mid-July 2024, 113 ambulances were reported attacked, with 61 of them damaged. Direct attacks on Red Cross and United Nations medical convoys were also documented. The report paints a grim picture of the healthcare system in Gaza, now on the brink of collapse, with 20 of its 36 hospitals completely non-functional and only 16 remaining partially operational under extreme conditions.

The report states: “The destruction of hospitals and healthcare facilities in Gaza has resulted in a healthcare system unable to cope with the immense demand, leading to the death of patients from preventable conditions.” Chronic illness patients, pregnant women, and infants have been particularly hard hit, as resources continue to dwindle under the blockade.

The commission’s findings accuse Israel of violating international humanitarian law, stating that the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system was not a matter of military necessity but a deliberate act of collective punishment. This, according to the commission, amounts to war crimes, including willful killing and attacks on protected medical facilities.

Furthermore, the report accuses Israeli security forces of targeting hospitals without distinction, violating the principles of precaution and proportionality under international law. Despite Israeli claims that hospitals were being used by Hamas for military purposes, the commission notes that no evidence has been provided to substantiate these claims.

In conclusion, the commission emphasizes the long-term impact of these actions on Gaza’s civilian population, particularly on vulnerable groups such as women and children, whose access to essential healthcare has been severely compromised. The deliberate destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities is highlighted as causing significant and lasting harm to women and girls.

The report’s damning verdict underscores the urgent need for accountability and calls for the international community to take immediate action to prevent further loss of life in Gaza.

As the conflict continues, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with healthcare workers risking their lives to provide care in near-impossible conditions. The report serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the ongoing violence, and the need for urgent solutions to protect civilians and restore basic human rights.

Official figures out of Gaza confirm the deaths of over 40,000 mainly civilians and over 100,000 injured, including many women and children.

Experts warn that in spite of official figures, the death toll of Palestinians at the hands of Israel may reach 500,000 people, which constitutes around a quarter of Gaza’s population.