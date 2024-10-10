Notts Sport Partners with Trentham Academy to Deliver State of the Art Hockey Pitch

The two-tone pitch, featuring a top-quality sand-dressed carpet, S-Tec Integration, from Lano Sports, supported by Trocellens prefabricated foam shockpad, is designed for optimal playing conditions and fast-paced action. More importantly, it prioritises safety and durability, making it the perfect facility for school activities and competitive hockey. The pitch was further enhanced by acoustic fencing and floodlighting for extended usage outside school hours, establishing a space for community use.

Sharon Bates from City Learning Trust emphasised the significance of this development: “Trentham Academy has a long-standing reputation as a school at the heart of its community and is very proud to be so. And now, with the completion of its new international standard hockey pitch, bringing all manner of sports professionals to the area, there is a new dimension to the offer! The specialist expertise of the team at Notts Sport, combined with the support from Sport England and England Hockey, has been pivotal to us realising this excellent sporting facility vision for the community to enjoy and benefit from.”

Mike Whittingham, Headteacher at the Academy, said, “It is truly wonderful to see the site being further developed. Not only will it be a marvellous addition for our partners allowing them the quality resources to compete at international standard, but it will also be superb for our students to use the facilities as part of their curriculum. We look forward to warmly welcoming new members from Trentham Academy, other schools and the wider community into the club and providing the opportunity for more people in our area to play hockey.”

Moreover, the facility will be a valuable resource for local sports clubs. Dave Washington from North Stafford Hockey Club remarked, “We are incredibly excited about this new facility and our associated partnership with the City Learning Trust. This exceptional new pitch will support the club’s progression and growth whilst widening our footprint across Stoke-on-Trent. This facility is a huge boost for the development of hockey in Stoke-on-Trent for current and future generations.”

At Notts Sport, we are deeply committed to creating facilities that not only provide the tools to improve sports education but also foster community spirit. Our collaboration with Trentham Academy and the City Learning Trust is a testament to this unwavering commitment.

