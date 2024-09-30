New reports show the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been supported by the United States, as it covered up Israel’s deliberate efforts to restrict essential supplies like food, medicine, and other basics of life to over 2 million starving civilians in the region. These actions have led to one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in recent history, sparking international outrage.

Multiple sources, including investigative journalism outlet ProPublica, have published reports accusing Israel of blocking humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. According to the report, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) officials had informed Secretary of State Antony Blinken as early as spring that Israel was deliberately blocking deliveries of food and medicine to Gaza. In a 17-page memo, USAID outlined Israel’s interference, including instances of turning away aid trucks loaded with food and medicine and destroying agricultural structures within Gaza. The memo reportedly described aid stockpiles held less than 30 miles away in Israeli ports, with enough flour to feed 1.5 million Palestinians for months.

The ProPublica report highlights the actions of Israel in stark detail. One instance of interference included Israel turning away food and medical supplies bound for Gaza. In another, Israeli forces allegedly destroyed agricultural structures crucial for Gaza’s food production. Despite these findings, aid supplies remained stockpiled within Israel, waiting for delivery.

The report also claims that the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration within the State Department had reached similar conclusions. In April, the bureau determined that Israel was blocking humanitarian aid and recommended invoking the Foreign Assistance Act, which legally obligates the U.S. government to halt military aid to countries preventing the distribution of U.S.-backed humanitarian aid. This move would have meant cutting off $830 million worth of military aid to Israel at that time.

Israel’s Spokesperson Dismissed After Social Media Row

Amidst the growing tensions over the humanitarian situation, an incident in March further underscored the complexity of the Israeli government’s stance. Eylon Levy, the Israeli government’s English-language spokesperson, was dismissed following a heated social media exchange with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Levy had responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Cameron, who called upon Israel to allow more trucks to deliver aid into Gaza. “I hope you are also aware there are NO limits on the entry of food, water, medicine, or shelter equipment into Gaza, and in fact, the crossings have EXCESS capacity,” Levy reportedly said in a now-deleted post, according to the Times of Israel.

Levy’s response sparked concern within the British government, leading to a request for clarification on whether his statement represented Israel’s official stance. Following the UK’s complaints, Levy, who was born in Britain, was suspended from his role. Israeli media reported that he had been absent from work for over a week and was unlikely to return. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed his dismissal but did not provide a reason for the decision. The dismissal comes amid Israel’s strict control over aid delivery into Gaza, which has been subject to tight restrictions since the conflict escalated on October 7th.

As of October 21st, some limited humanitarian aid has been allowed through the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt. However, severe restrictions continue to impede the delivery of essential goods, with the crossing closed again in January following Israeli protests blocking aid into the strip. The UN and aid agencies have warned that Gaza remains on the brink of famine, citing the Israeli blockade as the primary cause.

In another response to Cameron’s post, Levy appeared to criticize the British statement for not mentioning Israel’s “natural, inherent, and inalienable right (and obligation) to defend” itself. He also rejected Cameron’s assertion that Israel was the occupying power in Gaza, stating, “The idea that Israel is ‘occupying’ Gaza, or that it was ‘occupying’ it even before the war after the 2005 disengagement, is fanciful and based on made-up legal definitions tailor-crafted to fit this case and not apply anywhere else in the world.”

In other posts around the same time, Levy accused the UN, rather than Israel, of blocking aid deliveries into Gaza. “Israel is facilitating aid into Gaza faster than the UN can distribute it, and UN officials are covering up that failure by accusing Israel of not letting aid in,” Levy posted on March 19th. This claim was met with skepticism and direct rebuttal from British officials. Alicia Kearns, head of the UK’s Foreign Affairs Committee, challenged Levy’s assertions, citing the closure of the Karem Abu Salem crossing and demanding evidence to support his claims.

Levy, who assumed his role after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7th, had previously worked as a journalist and adviser to Israeli President Isaac Herzog. His rapid rise in prominence came from his staunch defense of Israel’s actions in Gaza on various U.S. and UK media channels. His dismissal is also reportedly linked to pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his inner circle, with reports suggesting that Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, had sought to dismiss Levy over his participation in domestic protests against judicial reforms.

In September of this year, in a televised debate, Levy refused to say if he supported the release of Palestinian children being held without charge in Israeli prisons, after allegations that Palestinian children were being raped by Israeli prison guards were found by the US State Department to be ‘plausible’.

US Complicity and Inaction

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the U.S. administration’s position when questioned about the ProPublica findings. “My job is to sort through them, which I did, draw some conclusions from that, and we put out our report,” he stated. “We found that Israel needed to do a better job on the humanitarian assistance. We’ve seen improvements since then, but it’s still not sufficient.” Critics argue that this response is inadequate given the ongoing crisis.

Despite claims of U.S. pressure on Israel to ease restrictions, ProPublica notes that “whatever concessions have been won, the aid going in is still just as inadequate as when both USAID and the State Department Refugee Bureau made these assessments.” Human rights advocates argue that these actions, coupled with the knowledge of U.S. officials, could constitute criminal behavior. “This crime is too big, too grotesque, too shameless,” remarked one commentator, emphasizing that not just Israeli officials, but also U.S. leaders like Secretary Blinken and President Joe Biden, should face accountability.

Diplomatic Tensions and Open Statements of Intent

An incident recounted in The Atlantic from October further demonstrates the U.S.’s struggle to mediate aid delivery. During a visit to Israel, Secretary Blinken had expected pre-arranged agreements to allow trucks with basic goods into Gaza. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resisted, suggesting internal pressures from his coalition who sought to inflict “collective punishment.” “Ministers wanted to inflict collective punishment—that’s not me,” Netanyahu reportedly said, to which critics argue that as Prime Minister, he bears responsibility for his government’s actions.

Adding to the concerns are statements from Israeli officials openly declaring their intentions regarding Gaza. On October 9th, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced, “Israel is imposing a complete siege on Gaza—no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly.” These public admissions fuel claims of a deliberate policy to inflict suffering on Gaza’s population.

International Calls for Justice

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor issued requests for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with the blockade’s impact on Gaza as a primary focus. However, these requests await approval from three pre-trial judges. “The evidence is clear, decisive, overwhelming, and incontrovertible,” stated a legal expert. “The Israeli state sought to deprive the Palestinian people in Gaza of the very basics of life. And crucially, we know the U.S. state knows all of that.”

This mounting evidence has sparked renewed calls for holding U.S. officials accountable. Advocates argue that both Israeli and U.S. leaders have engaged in actions that may constitute war crimes, urging international legal action.

A Dire Humanitarian Situation

As the international community watches, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen. Reports indicate that children are dying not just from famine but due to the collapse of Gaza’s hospital system amid a lack of basic medical supplies. Despite assertions from U.S. officials that they have pressured Israel to improve conditions, humanitarian agencies contend that aid remains insufficient to meet the dire needs of Gaza’s population.