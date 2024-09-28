HAITIAN AMERICAN ORGANIZATIONS (HDPAC AND ODIHA) SUED DONALD TRUMP AND JD VANCE FOR CONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE THE CIVIL RIGHTS OF HAITIAN MIGRANTS

HDPAC FILED A 550 MILLION DOLLARS FEDERAL LAWSUIT AGAINST DONALD TRUMP, JD VANCE, OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL, CONGRESSMAN CLAY HIGGINS, ELON MUSK, X AND OTHERS FOR CONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE THE CIVIL RIGHTS OF HAITIAN MIGRANTS.

This legal action comes after years of inflammatory rhetoric by Donald Trump and other defendants, which the plaintiffs allege has incited hostility and violence against Haitian migrants. The lawsuit highlights Trump’s long history of animus toward Haitian immigrants, citing the 2019 federal court decision in Saget v. Trump, which found that Trump’s public statements reflected racial animus against Haitians and likely influenced his administration’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti. That court imposed a federal injunction, concluding that plaintiffs were likely to prevail on equal protection claims due to the discriminatory motives behind the termination.

The current lawsuit ODIHA v. DONALD TRUMP, Case No.:_1:24:cv-23736 claims that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, have perpetuated a harmful narrative by falsely accusing Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, of engaging in criminal activities, such as stealing and consuming pets. These statements were widely disseminated on social media and public platforms, despite being debunked by local officials. The plaintiffs allege that these false claims were not only defamatory but racially motivated, designed to incite fear and hatred against the Haitian community.

The lawsuit outlines how the defendants’ statements led to an escalation of threats, including bomb threats and other forms of violence, targeting Haitian migrants in Springfield and across the United States. The plaintiffs assert that the defendants’ actions have caused significant harm to the Haitian community, including emotional distress, reputational damage, and threats to their safety.

“No one is above the law, including a former president or sitting officials. The defendants’ reckless and defamatory conduct has endangered the lives of Haitian migrants across the United States,” said Ralph Francois, counsel for the plaintiffs. “This lawsuit aims to hold the Defendants accountable for their hateful rhetoric and the consequences it has had on an entire community.” Said David L. Alexis, President of ODIHA. Emmanuel Roy, Director of Communications for the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC).

“Haitian American children have been traumatized by these lies. They have been bullied in schools. This has added to the stress of these families. Like all immigrants, Haitians come to help build and renew America through hard work and determination.” Said Jean D. Vernet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC).

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief to prevent further violations of the plaintiffs’ civil rights. The plaintiffs believe this case will expose the racially motivated conspiracy orchestrated by the defendants and send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated and will not go unchallenged.