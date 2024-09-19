The Sports Technology Awards Launches Today and Introduces ‘The Arena of Innovation’: Where Today’s Vision Meets Tomorrow’s Sports

The Arena is a virtual, global hub at the intersection of sports, science, technology, engineering and design, where disruptive technologies are scrutinized and celebrated. It’s purpose is to be where today’s vision meets tomorrow’s sports.

Central to the concept is the process of The Sports Technology Awards; described as ‘The Oscars of Sports Innovation’, The Awards attract entries from the biggest and most innovative brands in sports, as well as the support of legendary sportspeople and business leaders as judges.

The Awards’ categories reflect the latest forces shaping every part of sports performance and the business that supports it. From traditional concepts such as fan engagement and athlete training, to exciting developments, such as future fuels and fabrics, the categories ensure that tech-led innovations from all facets of the industry are showcased.

The Awards and Arena are supported by an important family of sponsors, including

• Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation

• Rock-It Global, a global network of logistics specialists

• Sports Tech HQ, an organization dedicated to building a sports tech ecosystem and a community of creators in Indiana

• NNIISH, a Swansea-University-led initiative that sits the intersection of sport, health, and technology

The Awards are now open for entries with the ceremony revealing the winners taking place in London next spring.

Quote

Rebecca Hopkins, CEO of The STA Group, commented

‘We are incredibly excited to bring The Arena of Innovation concept to the global sports industry. Over the past 12 years we have built an important, international event in The Sports Technology Awards, and deemed that this was the time to elevate the concept further.

The technologists, designers, engineers and scientists who are revolutionizing sports are exciting visionaries who think creatively, and it is our job to reflect that. The Arena of Innovation concept will run throughout every touchpoint of The Awards, right the way through to our ceremony next Spring.’

For more on The Sports Technology Awards and how to enter, please visit sportstechgroup.org