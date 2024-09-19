Swansea University and The STA Group Reveal Strategic Collaboration: NNIISH New Sponsor for The Sports Technology Awards

The Sports Technology Awards is the leading international mark of excellence in sports technology, recognizing and celebrating the achievements of companies, teams, and individuals across the sports sector. The Awards bring together the best and brightest minds in sports and technology to honour the innovations that are transforming the industry.

NNIISH sits at the intersection of sport, health, and technology. NNIISH’s remit is to foster collaboration and forge partnerships with a view to creating new solutions and opportunities to improve athlete performance and public health outcomes. The network enjoys a diverse family of stakeholders, including multinational corporations, academic institutions and start-ups.

The partnership between The Awards and NNIISH aims to enhance further the expertise on the judging panel and establish NNIISH as a leading organisation in the sports and health tech innovation space.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time as The Awards open for entries on September 19th, 2024, with the ceremony set to take place in London in spring 2025. This underscores both parties’ commitment to advancing the international sports technology sector by nurturing innovation and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Quotes:

Rebecca Hopkins, CEO of The STA Group, commented on the partnership:

‘We are incredibly excited to welcome Swansea University and NNIISH as our judging panel’s Official Partner. Our judges are some of the biggest, most influential names in sport and we know they will relish the additional insights this partnership provides. The Awards is known for spotting excellence early in both companies and products, by fusing academic excellence and industry expertise, we hope to elevate what we do even further.’

Prof. Keith Lloyd, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Swansea University:

‘This partnership with The Sports Technology Awards aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of sports innovation for all our members. By sponsoring the judging panel, we are not only supporting the recognition of industry excellence but also providing our network with unparalleled opportunities to engage with the latest technological advancements in the field. We are excited to contribute our academic insights and research to this esteemed platform, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration.’

For more on The Sports Technology Awards and how to enter, please visit sportstechgroup.org

For more on NNIISH, please visit NNIISH.uk

The STA Group owns a portfolio of sports technology initiatives including The Review, The Power List, Access Innovation and TechChairs. For more information about The STA Group, please visit sportstechgroup.org

NNIISH (The National Network for Innovation In Sport & Health), pronounced niche, is a pioneering initiative led by Swansea University and funded by Swansea Bay City Deal. NNIISH aims to revolutionise the intersection of sport, health, and technology through collaboration and innovation. The network fosters a vibrant, multidisciplinary community that includes local startups, SMEs, multinational corporations, and academic institutions, and fosters collaborations using state-of-the-art research and development facilities. The network is designed to forge stronger partnerships between academia, industry, and the NHS, creating new opportunities for sports technology and life science companies.

NNIISH focuses on driving groundbreaking advancements in healthcare, medicine, and sports technology by bringing together diverse stakeholders, offering members numerous benefits, including access to a member directory, news updates, business support, events, and participation in research and commercial projects.

By being part of NNIISH, members engage in a collaborative ecosystem designed to catalyse change and deliver tangible outcomes, aiming to shape the future of sport and health innovation.