CMC Leading the Digital Transformation of Timor-Leste’s Gaming Industry

Core Management Corporation Unipessoal, Lda (CMC) is proud to announce that it has received full licensing from SERVE as the first fully-flagged management and call center solution provider in Timor-Leste. This historic achievement enables CMC to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end services to meet the growing demands of the rapidly expanding online gaming and gambling sector. With this license, CMC will offer critical solutions, including customer support, technical support, payment processing, and a robust compliance and governance framework to online gaming operators.

The Oecusse Digital Centre: A Groundbreaking Development in the Heart of Timor-Leste



In addition to its achievements in the gaming sector, CMC is currently progressing with the establishment of the Oecusse Digital Centre (ODC), located in the Special Administrative Region of Oecusse-Ambeno. The project, which sits on a plot of land approximately 3km from the Oecusse International Airport, is expected to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of USD 550 million. Once completed, ODC will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a corporate office building, business hotel accommodations, entertainment and leisure facilities, and a cutting-edge data center. This ambitious development will create a dynamic environment where business, technology, and lifestyle converge, fostering innovation and cross-sector collaboration. The inclusion of a high-tech data center places ODC at the forefront of the region’s digital transformation, addressing the rising need for secure and advanced data management solutions.

CMC is also in the process of delivering accommodation for up to 2,000 people, with construction planned to start in Q4 2024 and operations expected by Q1 2025. With a master plan to eventually accommodate up to 20,000 people, the ODC represents one of the largest developments and investments by CMC in Oecusse, setting a new benchmark for economic and infrastructure growth in the region.

Driving Economic Growth and Global Connectivity



ODC’s comprehensive development strategy is designed to spur regional economic growth, attract international investments, and support the digital ecosystem in Oecusse. Through this integrated approach, ODC aims to be a driving force in bridging the gap between local opportunities and the global business landscape, positioning itself as a critical player in regional development.

CMC’s Commitment to Transforming Timor-Leste



CMC remains committed to transforming Timor-Leste into a modern, compliant, and internationally recognized hub for the growing gaming industry. By continuing to attract foreign investments, CMC is helping accelerate the modernization of the country and ensuring that Timor-Leste meets global industry standards.

Led by Industry Experts



CMC is backed by a consortium of experts in technology, digitalization, banking, and compliance, all of whom are dedicated to shaping the future of Timor-Leste’s gaming and digital infrastructure. This collective expertise positions CMC as a key leader in both the online gaming industry and the broader digital transformation of the region.

Gratitude and Commitment



Joint Managing Directors of CMC, Dr. Ken Lim and Mr. Vincent Yeoh, express their heartfelt gratitude to the Regional Government of RAEOA and to the Central Government of Timor Leste for its trust and unwavering support. They reaffirm CMC’s commitment to promoting Timor-Leste, “The Growing Gem of South East Asia,” on the international stage, while driving economic growth and fostering international recognition.