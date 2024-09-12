Set Sail For The Dream Adventure – Boataffair

Relationships with your loved ones, time and good health are far more important than money alone. Indeed, the new wealth is to create moments and memories instead of collection things. Enter yacht charter broker Boataffair. The Swiss company ensures their guests enjoy so much more than a regular yachting break. They create beautiful holidays, personalised experiences and true adventures like no other. Guests of Boataffair enjoy private time with their loved ones and indulge in the most luxurious amenities – all in the most breathtaking and desirable corners of the world.

Celebrating special moments

Boataffair has experienced a sharp rise in yacht charter enquiries worldwide. Many of their guests choose a yacht holiday to mark important life milestones, special birthdays, anniversaries, reunions with family and friends, proposals and honeymoons to name but a few.

A yacht provides the perfect stage for exciting activities for all generations, so it’s perfect for busy parents wanting to spend more time with their children and strengthen bonds.

A superb selection of onboard water toys ensures ultimate fun for all. Standup paddleboards, jet skis, tubes, sea bobs, kayaks and flyboards amongst others are waiting to be enjoyed. The discreet and professional crew offer an unparalleled level of service excellence on board, as well as a wealth of local knowledge of the cruising area, enabling guests to indulge in activities you won’t find in any guidebook.

Highly personalised for every guest

An expertly prepared yacht charter means all the guests’ wishes and preferences are carefully catered for, and their experience is highly personalised. Gourmet meals are prepared by the yacht’s very own private chef, considering specific dietary requirements and local culinary influences. There are expertly paired wines, innovative cocktails, stop-overs in the most breathtaking places, dancing to your favourite music on board or enjoying movie nights on deck – all of this makes the Boataffair experience truly unforgettable.

An expertly curated yacht charter will leave everyone invigorated, refreshed and reconnected with their loved ones. Boataffair is a family-owned company headquartered in Switzerland and offers yacht charters around the globe. Their guests enjoy the untouched beautiful nature of Indonesia and the South Pacific, the most revered and historic spots in the Mediterranean, and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean.

