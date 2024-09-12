KAYAK reveals 1 in 4 Brits now seeking a Sleepcation: New study crowns Sligo, Ireland as the ultimate Sleep Tourism destination

KAYAK launches Sleep Tourism Guide for travellers, as new research reveals 1 in 4 Brits are prioritising sleep-focused getaways

Sligo, Ireland, Kyoto, Japan and Funchal, Portugal take the top three spots for “sleepcations’” according to new study

Guide created in collaboration with Sleep Scientist Dr. Jason Ellis, reveals the top 50 destinations for sleep tourism alongside useful tips for optimising sleep on holiday

KAYAK’s new Sleep Tourism Guide comes in response to a desire for sleep tourism in the UK, where travellers seem to continuously prioritise rest and relaxation as key components of their holiday experience, as supported by new insights from the travel search engine:

2 in 5 (39%) put R&R top of their holiday requirements this year

One third (39%) of Brits finds they return from holiday in need of another holiday

Over half (53%) of travellers report better sleep quality on holiday

To develop the guide, KAYAK, in collaboration with Sleep Scientist Dr. Jason Ellis, analysed the most searched destinations for accommodations, worldwide, on KAYAK.co.uk and scored them against their potential for enhancing sleep quality. The guide evaluates key factors including air quality, noise pollution, political stability, proximity to nature, as well as access to accommodation with spa amenities and accommodation prices. Ultimately, revealing the top 50 destinations for British travellers seeking to optimise their sleep while on holiday.

Sleep Expert, Dr Jason Ellis, commented, “It’s clear from KAYAK’s new research that we’re sleep deprived as a nation. ‘Sleepcation’ holidays are a great way to pay off some of the ‘sleep debt’ we experience in daily life. By choosing the right destinations that excel in factors that contribute to better sleep, travellers can maximise their rest and return home feeling truly rejuvenated.”

The top ranked sleepcation destination from the analyses goes to Sligo, Ireland. The sleepy coastal destination on Ireland’s beautiful west coast balances an impressively good air quality and political stability score with low noise pollution, along with a wide range of accommodation featuring spa and wellness amenities. It’s the perfect destination for optimising your sleep. Kyoto, Japan and Funchal, Portugal also scored well across these categories, earning the second and third spot on the list.

Dreamy escapes: KAYAK’s top 10 sleepcation destinations Destination ranking Avg. accommodation price Air Quality Index % of accommodation on KAYAK with spas Noise pollution (dB) Political Stability & Governance Final Score / 100 1. Sligo, Ireland £130 28 14% 7 79 100 2. Kyoto, Japan £126 32 9% 22 87 91 3. Funchal, Portugal £135 46 10% 15 76 87 4. Zadar, Croatia £105 25 5% 22 67 84 5. Split, Croatia £137 31 5% 17 67 83 6. Auckland, New Zealand £81 36 14% 45 96 83 7. Letterkenny, Ireland £124 28 13% 31 79 83 8. Lagos, Portugal £128 21 8% 30 76 82 9. Puerto de la Cruz, Spain £112 32 6% 17 53 80 10. Bridgetown, Barbados £244 28 11% 27 92 80

See the full ranking on KAYAK here: www.kayak.co.uk/news/sleep-tourism-guide

The shift to more restful escapes is also reflected in KAYAK’s recent search data. The travel search engine’s analysis of the top trending destinations for autumn travel signals a growing preference towards nature-focused getaways and coastal retreats, with flight searches for destinations like Tromsø, Norway, Koh Samui, Thailand, and Thiruvananthapuram, India amongst the top list, with flight searches up 74%, 49%, 36% and compared to last year, respectively.

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK UK Travel Expert commented, “From constant digital distractions to the fast-paced demands of everyday life, we believe more Brits are turning to more relaxing, sleep-focused holidays as a form of self-care. That’s why we launched the Sleep Tourism Guide—to provide travellers with the info they need to find the best destinations to rest and recharge.”

To view the full ranking alongside Dr. Ellis’ expert advice on optimising sleep while travelling, check out KAYAK’s Sleepcation Guide: www.kayak.co.uk/news/sleep-tourism-guide.

Sleep Like a Pro: 5 Tips for Better Rest While Travelling, according to Dr. Ellis:

Mind your diet: Opt for foods with sleep promoting effects that will help you wind down. One of Dr. Ellis’ favourites is kiwis which contain polythene, an ingredient that promotes mild sedative effects. To get the best slumber during your trip, start eating two kiwis after dinner, three days before you travel.

Opt for foods with sleep promoting effects that will help you wind down. One of Dr. Ellis’ favourites is kiwis which contain polythene, an ingredient that promotes mild sedative effects. To get the best slumber during your trip, start eating two kiwis after dinner, three days before you travel. Sleeping material: When choosing your stay, check out the accommodation’s information on linens and curtains (often found in the provider’s photos or the “about” section when searching on KAYAK). Blackout curtains are perfect for minimising the effects of light pollution on your sleep.

When choosing your stay, check out the accommodation’s information on linens and curtains (often found in the provider’s photos or the “about” section when searching on KAYAK). Blackout curtains are perfect for minimising the effects of light pollution on your sleep. Morning sun: Exposure to the sun shortly after waking up via a morning walk or having breakfast outdoors supports in naturally adjusting your body clock.

Exposure to the sun shortly after waking up via a morning walk or having breakfast outdoors supports in naturally adjusting your body clock. Try a “nappuccino”: If you need to nap when you arrive at your destination, try drinking a cup of coffee right before taking a 20 minute nap. The caffeine kicks in just as you wake up, combining the restorative effects of a short nap with an extra boost of alertness.

If you need to nap when you arrive at your destination, try drinking a cup of coffee right before taking a 20 minute nap. The caffeine kicks in just as you wake up, combining the restorative effects of a short nap with an extra boost of alertness. Apply 90/20 rule for daily activities: Just like we have a night rhythm we also have a daytime one. Abide by the 90/20 rule – 20 minutes of downtime for every 90 minutes of activity – to promote better sleep in the evening.

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world’s leading travel search engine. With billions of searches on our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, accommodation, car rental and holiday package. We also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.

Jason Ellis is Professor in Psychology at Northumbria University and Director of the Northumbria Centre for Sleep Research. He has sat on various committees including the British Psychological Society – Division of Health Psychology, the Teaching and Educational Advisory Committee for the Sleep Research Society (based in the USA) and the Division of Health Psychology Scotland.

Sleep Tourism Ranking Methodology:

KAYAK considered the most clicked-on accommodation city destinations worldwide based on clicks made on KAYAK.co.uk from the 1st January 2024 to 31st July 2024 for the travel period between 7th January 2024 and 31st December 2024. These cities were then shortlisted based on their proximity to natural landmarks such as: mountains, lakes, rivers, beaches, hot springs and national parks. These shortlisted destinations were subsequently analysed against the following key factors: air quality, noise pollution, political stability and governance, access to accommodation with spa amenities, and accommodation prices. For full methodology, visit www.kayak.co.uk/news/sleep-tourism-guide

KAYAK Data Methodology:

Based on flight searches made on Kayak.co.uk in the period between 02/14/2024 – 14/08/2024 for flights with departure between 15/09/2024 – 30/11/2024 from any UK airport. They were compared to the same search and travel period one year prior. Percentages for changes in searches are approximate.

Survey Methodology:

An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum targeting 2020 respondents across the UK who had ever been on holiday, either domestically or internationally, within the last two years. The data was collected between 14th – 18th March 2024.