FIDIC Project Awards 2024 highlight infrastructure excellence

Winners of the awards, which showcase and highlight the achievements and successes of consulting engineering member firms and their clients across the globe and the important impact their construction and infrastructure projects have on social, economic and environmental quality of life around the world, were unveiled at the sold-out event which forms a key part of the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference programme.

A global list of 15 infrastructure projects from across ten countries were awarded winners and highly commended awards at the Geneva event, which was attended by engineering, construction and infrastructure professionals from across the world. Awards were given to projects in the following categories – Small, Small to Medium, Medium to Large and Megaproject.

Commenting on the results of the awards, FIDIC president Catherine Karakatsanis said: “These awards highlight the best of our industry, the difference it makes and the lasting contribution that engineers and other professionals in the infrastructure sector make to society on a worldwide scale.

“A key role of FIDIC is to highlight the achievements and successes of consulting engineering member firms and their clients across the globe and the important impact that their projects have on social, economic and environmental quality of life around the world. The winning projects and others which were recognised for their achievement, reflect the growing strength of FIDIC’s global footprint and the connections that we have made across the international infrastructure sector. Congratulations to all our winners and highly commended entries – they should be justifiably proud of their achievement. And a big thank you to our FIDIC past presidents’ panel of judges for all their hard work.

The full list of winners and highly commended entries is listed below, together with the client and engineering consultants involved in the project.

Winner – Project of the Year (Megaproject)

Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) – South Shore segment in Canada

Client: CKPQ Infra. Engineer: CIMA+, HATCH and SETEC Canada.

Winner – Project of the Year (Medium to Large Project)

Viaduct Quanzhou Bay Sea-crossing Bridge on Fuzhou-Xiamen High-speed Railway in China

Client: Southeast Coastal Railway Fujian Co. Engineer: China Railway SIYUAN Survey and Design Group.

Winner – Project of the Year (Small to Medium Project)

Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade in Ireland

Client: Uisce Éireann. Engineer: Joint Venture of T.J. O’Connor and Associates, Royal HaskoningDHV and Egis Engineering Ireland.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Megaproject)

Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway in Indonesia

Client: Kereta Cepat Indonesia China. Engineer: China Railway Design Corporation.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Megaproject)

TSX Broadway and Palace Theatre Redevelopment in the USA

Client: L&L Holding Company. Engineer: Severud Associates Consulting Engineers.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Megaproject)

Hanjiang River to Weihe River Water Diversion Project in Shaanxi Province, China

Client: Hanjiang River to Weihe River Valley Water Diversion Project Construction Co. Engineer: China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, Shaanxi Province Institute of Water Resources and Electric Power Investigation and Design, China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Megaproject)

Viaduct Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway in China

Client: Shanghai-Kunming railway dedicated line Guizhou, Yungui Railway. Engineer: China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Megaproject)

East-west connectivity of dedicated freight corridors in India

Client: Dedicated Freight Corporation of India Limited. Engineer: Oriental Consultants Global and Nippon Koei Consortium.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Medium to Large Project)

Pulan Airport Project in Tibetan Region in China

Client: Xizang Automonous Regional Administration of CAAC. Engineer: Southwest Design and Research Institute Co of Civil Aviation Airport Construction Group.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Medium to Large Project)

Boryeong Subsea Tunnel (Boryeong-Taean) Project in Korea

Client: Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Engineer: TESO Engineering Co.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Medium to Large Project)

Seward Highway MP 75-90 Road and Bridge Rehabilitation in the USA

Client: Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Engineer: HDR.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Medium to Large Project)

Viaduct My Thuan 2 bridge construction project in Vietnam

Client: Project Management Unit 7 – MOT. Engineer: Transport Engineering Design Incorporated.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Medium to Large Project)

Mombasa Port Development Project Phase 2 in Kenya

Client: Kenya Ports Authority. Engineer: BAC Engineering Services.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Small Project)

Clean Ports, Clean Ocean: Improving Port Waste Management in the Philippines

Client: World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines. Engineer: AMH Philippines.

Highly Commended – Project of the Year (Small Project)

Restoration of Nuestra Señora Del Rosario Parish in the Philippines

Client: Bakas Pilipinas. Engineer: AMH Philippines.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in around 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.