MODEL PROGRAM HELPS FAMILIES SURVIVE RISING FOOD COSTS

The Food Food Pantry program, run by the Dutchess County, New York-based Animal Farm Foundation (AFF), makes dog and cat food available – and by request, has provided food for other pets – through 11 local food pantries across the region.

The goal is a one-stop approach to make it easier for families and pets to stay together during difficult times.

To date, the program has purchased $138,328 in pet food distributed through these sites. Local partners, including Tractor Supply in Amenia, Blue Seal, and Roosters Hardware in Stanfordville, have also donated pet food – but the need is so great that AFF funds most of the supplies for pantries directly.

“We believe that every member of the family should have access to essentials at the food pantry,” says Bernice Clifford, AFF’s Executive Director. “Our experience is that pet food is sometimes available at local animal shelters, but not always. We want to make it easy for families so they don’t have to go to multiple places, or go without.”

Across the country, food insecurity – defined by the USDA as not having the resources to meet family food needs – spiked during the pandemic and in most places, has not diminished. In a recent survey by the national nonprofit Feeding America, 80 percent of responding food banks report demand for food assistance increased or stayed the same in June 2024 compared to June 2023. While prices are stabilizing somewhat, the average cost of at-home meals in the U.S. remains the highest it’s been in nearly 20 years.

The high prices extend to kibble: In a July 2024 LendingTree poll, 76% of respondents said pet food was the pet ownership cost that has gotten the most expensive, more than cited vet visits (56%) or necessary supplies (40%).

“We’ve seen food pantries [in the region] double, triple, and even quadruple the number of families they serve. So our Family Food Pantry program has grown as the need has grown,” says Clifford.

For many, access to pet food means being able to stay together as a family. C., a client at Dutchess Outreach Center in Poughkeepsie, NY, was moved to tears when she saw the food pantry had pet food, because she realized she would be able to keep her dog. Food of Life, a pantry in Amenia, NY, has added pet names to their rosters so when a guest comes in, staff can ask by name how they and their pet are doing, which helps further build a sense of community, staff say.

The impact is more than just “nice to have.” Several studies show that pets have positive impacts on people’s mental and physical health. According to the National Institutes of Health, pet ownership has been associated with increased physical activity levels, reduced symptoms of PTSD, and even decreases in blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It’s also linked with better cognitive function in older adults.

Its creators envision the Family Food Pantry as a community model – one that can be adopted in any county or region across the country, sustained by funding from sponsors.

“The dream is that we get enough monetary and/or food donations from outside sources like pet food manufacturers and pet stores so that the program can run by itself, and we direct the food to where it is needed,” says Clifford.

