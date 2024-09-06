Doctor Condemns Israel for Systematic Destruction of Gaza’s Healthcare and Targeting of Civilians

Dr. Mads Gilbert, a Norwegian anesthesiologist and emergency medicine specialist, has been a vocal critic of Israeli aggression, particularly regarding its actions in Gaza. In a recent interview, he shared alarming insights into the dire state of Gaza’s healthcare system, emphasizing that Israel’s ongoing attacks are deliberately designed to decimate the region’s healthcare infrastructure and, by extension, the Palestinian people.

“The situation in Gaza is beyond critical,” Dr. Gilbert stated. “This is a 100% man-made disaster caused by Israel.” He accused Israeli forces of systematically targeting hospitals, bombing healthcare facilities, and killing healthcare workers, which he claims is part of a broader strategy to suppress Palestinian society. “There is virtually no hospital service left in Gaza. The destruction is intentional and methodical.”

Dr. Gilbert, who has visited Gaza numerous times since 1982, emphasized that the current healthcare crisis is not just a result of the recent Hamas-Israel war, but part of a long-standing Israeli campaign against Palestinian infrastructure. “This is nothing new,” he said. “Israel has been destroying Palestinian healthcare systems since I first began working in Palestine.”

In Gaza, which is home to over 2.2 million people, not only are there war injuries but also a staggering number of chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases that have gone untreated due to the destruction of healthcare facilities. Dr. Gilbert described the situation as catastrophic, estimating that “tens of thousands” of Palestinians have likely died from lack of access to medical care or have been left to die under the rubble of Israeli bombings.

Drawing from his first experience in Lebanon in 1982, Dr. Gilbert recounted how Israel employed similar tactics during its invasion of Lebanon, targeting ambulances, schools, hospitals, and essential infrastructure. He compared this to the current situation in Gaza, where Israel’s relentless bombings have crippled the civilian healthcare system.

“This is not just about war. This is about eliminating the Palestinian people,” Dr. Gilbert stated. He explained that Israel’s ongoing bombing of universities, museums, and other cultural institutions is an attempt to erase Palestinian identity. “They are destroying not just lives but Palestinian culture, history, and institutions. This is a clear case of systematic extermination.”

Dr. Gilbert was particularly critical of Western governments, accusing them of enabling Israel’s actions through their inaction. He called out the US, EU, and other global powers for their failure to hold Israel accountable for what he described as blatant war crimes. “Israel has been allowed to continue these attacks because they’ve never faced consequences from the international community,” he said, adding that Israeli impunity has emboldened its military to intensify the brutality in Gaza.

Despite the devastation, Dr. Gilbert expressed admiration for the Palestinian people’s resilience. “The Palestinian people will not give up. Israel is trying to destroy them, but the resistance is strong,” he said. Dr. Gilbert warned that the Israeli government’s actions will eventually lead to its own downfall. “The Zionist project is collapsing. No power on earth can stop an oppressed people determined to win their freedom.”

Dr. Gilbert also praised the global solidarity movements that have arisen in support of Gaza, particularly the student movements and international healthcare professionals who are supporting Gaza’s medical workers remotely. He urged for immediate international intervention to stop what he described as “Israel’s ongoing genocide” in Gaza.

“The Palestinian people deserve justice, and we all have a responsibility to stand with them,” Dr. Gilbert concluded. “We must not allow Israel’s war crimes to continue unchecked.”