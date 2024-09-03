Nikon’s expansion of Nikon BioImaging Labs in Germany, Switzerland and the UK

Nikon Europe B.V. (Nikon) is pleased to announce the opening of three Nikon BioImaging Lab (NBIL) sites in Europe.

The NBIL is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) that provides microscope-based imaging and analysis services to the biotech, pharma, and larger research communities, offering contract research services from the company that knows imaging. The new NBIL sites, located at BioLabs Heidelberg in Germany, iCITY Basel in Switzerland, and Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge UK, are an expansion of the NBIL Europe main hub located at Leiden BioScience Park in the Netherlands.

BioLabs Heidelberg, iCITY Basel and Babraham Research Campus are three hubs for outstanding science. All establishments have been designed with life science researchers in mind and offer flexible spaces for biotech companies, big and small, making them perfect locations to partner with Nikon on this expansion.

“‘Nikon are very excited to expand the level of research support we can offer to the scientific community through opening three new NBILs at these prestigious facilities. We hope it strengthens our collaboration with BioLabs, iCITY and Babraham, and enhances the research capabilities offered to the drug discovery and biotech companies throughout Europe.” said Daniel Ciepielewski, General Manager at Nikon Europe B.V.

NBILs provide contract research services for assay development as well as microscope-based imaging and analysis to the biotech, pharma, and larger research communities. The opening of these three new labs expands the full-service capabilities Nikon can offer to scientists and researchers, which now includes access to cutting-edge microscopy instrumentation and services of expert biologists and microscopists, who are available to provide quality cell culture, sample preparation, data acquisition, and data analysis services.

The NBILs at BioLabs Heidelberg and iCITY Basel are now open. NBIL at BioLabs Heidelberg will hold an engaging introductory workshop on 11th September with guest speakers and hands-on sessions with the ECLIPSE Ji Digital Microscope.Registration for the event at BioLabs is open now here.

The lab at Babraham Research Campus is due to open on 23rd September with an exciting opening event, including talks from leading researchers and panel discussions. You can register to attend the event at Babraham here.

The new NBILs are the latest additions to a growing global network that includes labs established at the Nikon BioImaging Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA in 2019, Shonan iPark in Japan in 2021, and earlier this year the Nikon BioImaging Lab in Lexington, USA. These labs support Nikon’s commitment to collaborate with scientists to not only meet their immediate research needs, but to also drive development of cutting-edge innovations and products to meet future needs in drug discovery, basic research and healthcare.

Nikon Europe B.V. is the European division of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications.