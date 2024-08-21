ANNUAL DATA REPORT ON EUROPE’S VIDEO GAMES SECTOR LAUNCHED AT GAMESCOM – ALL ABOUT GAMES 2023

Highlights: 75% of video game players in Europe are adults and the average age is 31.453% of Europeans play video games The overall workforce in Europe is up by 6.7% to nearly 115,000 Revenue has increased by 5% to 25.7 bn Euros in key markets[1] Women represent 24.4% of the workforce, an increase of 1.3% Video Games Europe Chair Hester Woodliffe said: “Our new report highlights the growth and vibrancy of the European games sector, driven by an engaged player base. In Europe, as our dynamic sector grows and leads in digital innovation and creativity, EU Member States have to create a robust long-term strategy for talent development. Addressing the skills gap, supporting teachers, and encouraging girls to participate in STEAM programs are crucial steps. Investing in skills, training, and game education policies will sustain a competitive and thriving sector.” EGDF President Hendrik Lesser said: “Investing in nurturing intellectual property and unlocking the full potential of European game industry SMEs through innovation, start-up and production support will drive further growth. This will help unlock innovation and respect the importance of the role of SMEs within the European game development infrastructure.” More highlights Europe’s video game players enjoy games across a variety of devices

46% play on PC (vs 48% in 2022)

56% play on consoles (vs 59% in 2022)

68% play on smartphones or tablets (vs 69% in 2022)

Playtime has remained consistent over the past 12 years



Revenue source by device:

Console: 41% (42% in 2022)

Smartphone/Tablet: 41% (42% in 2022)

PC: 14% (12% in 2022)

On-demand/streaming: 3% (same as 2022) Read more about our engagements in 2023/2024:



● Diversity

● Education

● Climate

● Responsible gameplay

● Player wellbeing: The Power of Play (link to the report)

Since 1998, Video Games Europe has ensured that the voice of a responsible games ecosystem is heard and understood. Its mission is to support and celebrate the sector's creative and economic potential and to ensure that players around the world enjoy the benefits of great video game playing experiences. Video Games Europe represents 19 European and international video game companies and 13 national trade associations across the continent.

The European Games Developer Federation e.f. (EGDF) unites national trade associations representing game developer studios based in 22 European countries: Austria (PGDA), Belgium (FLEGA), Croatia (CGDA), Czech Republic (GDACZ), Denmark (Producentforeningen), Finland (Suomen pelinkehittäjät), France (SNJV), Germany (GAME), Italy (IIDEA), Lithuania (LZKA), Netherlands (DGA), Norway (Produsentforeningen), Poland (PGA, Indie Game Poland Foundation), Portugal (AVPV), Romania (RGDA), Serbia (SGA), Spain (DEV), Slovakia (SGDA), Sweden (SpelplanASGD), Switzerland (SGDA), Turkey (TOGED) and the United Kingdom (TIGA).
[1] GameTrack by Ipsos cover France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK.