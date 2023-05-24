Kenvue & Caplena Unite: Revolutionizing Health Insights with Text Analytics

Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health company, Kenvue, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Caplena, a leading text analysis solutions provider. This collaboration aims to leverage Caplena’s AI-powered text analysis capabilities to gain valuable insights and drive innovation in the consumer health sector.

Using Caplena, Kenvue analyzes product reviews from various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, and other review websites, across 14 product categories, such as Hair Care, Lip Care, Sun Care, and Smoking Cessation. As a result, Kenvue can now extract comprehensive insights and translate them into consumer preferences. This data is a cornerstone for Kenvue’s product development, marketing strategies, and overall business decisions.

“Caplena’s text analysis solution allows us to understand our customer’s needs and preferences better,” says Sarah Tillotson, EMEA Analytics Director at Johnson and Johnson. “By listening to their feedback, we can improve our product offerings and deliver even more advanced solutions that truly enhance their experience with us.”

Kenvue has leveraged the versatile capabilities of Caplena in various ways to stay ahead of the competition. For example, while analyzing product reviews across categories, topics, and topic-level sentiment, Kenvue also benchmarks its results against competitors’ product properties, customer delights, and pain points.

To ensure seamless communication and collaboration among internal stakeholders, Kenvue employs comprehensive dashboards for each identified category. These dashboards are accessible to various teams, including product management, product development, marketing, and general management. By doing this, stakeholders can concentrate on the most relevant insights related to their expertise.

Moreover, Kenvue tracks the development of results over time to identify trends and measure changes in new product performance. With Caplena, Kenvue can continuously improve its products.

“We are excited to be part of Kenvue’s journey to revolutionize the consumer health industry,” commented Pascal de Buren, Co-Founder of Caplena. “Our text analysis solutions will provide actionable insights that will help Kenvue create innovative products and services that meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

The partnership between Kenvue and Caplena exemplifies Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to leveraging data-driven insights to drive innovation in the healthcare industry. Overall, the partnership between Kenvue and Caplena is a significant milestone for both companies. By leveraging Caplena’s advanced text analysis capabilities, Kenvue is well-positioned to stay ahead of the competition and drive innovation in the industry.